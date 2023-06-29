Miami-Dade

Man in critical condition after NW Miami-Dade shooting: MDPD

Police said the suspect exited a vehicle, shot the victim several times, and fled the scene.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of NW 132 Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police said the suspect exited a vehicle, shot the victim several times, and fled the scene.

The victim was sent to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A woman passed out at the crime scene, where paramedics treated her for a medical condition.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshootingshooting investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us