Man in critical condition after NW Miami-Dade shooting: MDPD

Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of NW 132 Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police said the suspect exited a vehicle, shot the victim several times, and fled the scene.

The victim was sent to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

A woman passed out at the crime scene, where paramedics treated her for a medical condition.