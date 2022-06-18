Man In Critical Condition After Shooting on Rickenbacker Causeway: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway near William Powell Bridge.

Miami-Dade police responded to a person shot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway, near William Powell Bridge at around 4:30 a.m.

Officers said the victim was a man in his 20s and was transported by the Miami Fire-Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.