North Miami Beach

Man In Critical Condition After Woman He Tried To Attack Shot Him: Police

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a woman he tried to attack shot him, police say.

The incident took place at approximately 2:22 p.m. Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the 163 Street Mall near North Miami Beach after reports of a shooting. 

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital in critical condition. 

Local

Miami-Dade 41 mins ago

Mother Recalls Son's Frantic Phone Call After He Got Shot Outside of Miami-Dade Venue

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Florida Vaccine Updates: J&J Shots at MIA Extended Through Sunday, PortMiami Site to Close Next Month

Police says the preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was in her vehicle when the male approached her and began to bang on her window and attack her. As a result, she shot him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us