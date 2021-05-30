Man In Critical Condition After Woman He Tried To Attack Shot Him: Police

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a woman he tried to attack shot him, police say.

The incident took place at approximately 2:22 p.m. Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the 163 Street Mall near North Miami Beach after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police says the preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was in her vehicle when the male approached her and began to bang on her window and attack her. As a result, she shot him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.