Man in Custody After Barricading Himself in SW Miami-Dade Home Following Argument

A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to an armed man barricaded inside who was later taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street just before 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.

The man, who was not identified, reportedly made threats to his stepmom.

Police called the situation a "domestic dispute between parents and an adult son" and took the man into custody.

