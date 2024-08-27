Miami-Dade County

Man in custody after FBI leads raid at home next to school in southwest Miami-Dade

The raid happened at a home in the 24000 block of Southwest 124th Avenue, next to Somerset Academy Charter High School

A man was taken into custody after the FBI led a raid at a home in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The raid happened at a home in the 24000 block of Southwest 124th Avenue, next to Somerset Academy Charter High School.

Footage from the scene showed multiple law enforcement members outside the home with an armored vehicle.

Several loud booming sounds were heard as a Miami-Dade Police helicopter circled overhead.

The footage showed multiple FBI agents with rifles and tactical gear escorting a man in handcuffs at the scene.

FBI officials confirmed they were "conducting court authorized activity" in the area but gave no other information.

Miami-Dade Police said they were assisting the FBI and couldn't provide more info.

