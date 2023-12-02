Man in custody after he barricades inside home with small children during domestic disturbance

A man is now in custody after barricading himself inside a Pompano Beach home with several small children after a domestic dispute on Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 6:54 A.M. for a domestic disturbance at the 1800 block of Northeast 54th street, according to a statement.

Deputies say when they arrived they spoke with a female victim before attempting to make physical contact with the man, who then barricaded himself inside the home with the small children.

After some time, the BSO deputies were able to go inside the home using a key and safely removed the unharmed children, while taking the man into custody, according to the statement.

The BSO says detectives are now investigating the incident.