Man in Custody After Low-Speed Pursuit of Stolen SUV Ends in Miami-Dade

A driver was taken into custody after a low-speed pursuit of a stolen SUV ended in Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the pursuit began just after 3 p.m. when officers spotted a man driving the stolen silver Honda Pilot in the area of Little River Drive and Northwest 7th Avenue.

The driver refused to stop and eventually made his way onto the Palmetto Expressway as he fled officers at low speeds.

He eventually exited the highway and stopped the SUV in the area of 134th street and Northwest 37th Avenue.

Footage showed multiple officers surrounding the Pilot and taking the driver into custody at gunpoint.

Officials haven't released his name or said what charges he'll face.

No other information was immediately known.

