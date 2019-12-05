Man in Custody After Police Involved Shooting in Miami-Dade

One person was taken into custody after a shooting involving police officers in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Police say detectives observed a man riding a scooter near Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue around 9 p.m. and tried to pull him over. As they attempted the stop, the man opened fire with a handgun and the officers, who returned fire before the man fled on foot.

At the same time, detectives found a red car at Northwest 54th Street with a female inside who appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officers were able to take the man into custody a short time later and detained him for questioning. Officers have not released the identity of either the suspect or the victim in this case.

No officers were hurt in the incident.