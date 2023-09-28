Man in custody after shooting woman in the leg in West Perrine

A man was in custody Thursday after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg in West Perrine, police said.

The shooting happened in the 10300 block of SW 173rd Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The shooter and the victim knew each other, police said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooter fled but was later caught and taken into custody.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.