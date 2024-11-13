Miami

Man in custody after SWAT raid at home in Miami neighborhood

The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home in the area of Northwest 98th Street and 23rd Avenue in West Little River

By Julia Bagg

At least one person was taken into custody during a SWAT raid at a home in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home in the area of Northwest 98th Street and 23rd Avenue in West Little River.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Video showed Miami Police and members of Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team arriving at the home with an armored vehicle.

Some officers wore helmets and carried heavy tools, and two Miami officers were seen walking out with a man with his hands secured behind his back, before he was placed in the back of a patrol car.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officials have released few details on the raid, but Miami Police said it involved search warrants that were being executed for an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us