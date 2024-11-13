Man in custody after SWAT raid at home in Miami neighborhood

At least one person was taken into custody during a SWAT raid at a home in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home in the area of Northwest 98th Street and 23rd Avenue in West Little River.

Video showed Miami Police and members of Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team arriving at the home with an armored vehicle.

Some officers wore helmets and carried heavy tools, and two Miami officers were seen walking out with a man with his hands secured behind his back, before he was placed in the back of a patrol car.

Officials have released few details on the raid, but Miami Police said it involved search warrants that were being executed for an ongoing investigation.