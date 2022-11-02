Man in Custody After SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment

Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside who later was taken into custody.

Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.

UPDATE | Police: man in custody following standoff at Coconut Creek apartment complex @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/68bKESNDez — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) November 2, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police evacuated nearby apartments and worked to get the man to surrender before taking him into custody just after 10 a.m.