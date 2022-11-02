Broward

Man in Custody After SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment

Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside who later was taken into custody.

Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Police evacuated nearby apartments and worked to get the man to surrender before taking him into custody just after 10 a.m.

