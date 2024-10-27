Man in custody after woman found shot inside Kendall home: Police

A woman is recovering after she was found shot inside a Kendall home on Sunday morning, according to Miami-Dade Police.

MDPD officers initially responded to the home located at the 6200 block of SW 109 Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported her to a nearby hospital where she is expected to survive, MDPD added.

Shortly after the shooting, Hialeah Police said they received a call from a man claiming he was involved in a shooting in Kendall, police said. It was later determined that he was related to the shooting involving the woman shot inside the home.

He was later transferred into the custody of the Miami-Dade Police Department, whose Domestic Violence detectives have taken over the investigation, according to MDPD.

The identifies of the man and woman as well as the nature of their relationship have not been released.