Man in custody after woman shot and killed in Miami Gardens

A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Investigators believe the woman had been involved in a verbal altercation with a man that became physical.

During the altercation, the man shot the woman and fled the scene, police said.

The man was later taken into custody by Margate Police, officials said.

Officials haven't released the man's identity or said what charges he may face.