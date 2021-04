A man in a hospital gown was taken into custody after jumping a fence at Miami International Airport Wednesday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was able to get onto the runway before he was taken into custody.

Footage showed a large police response at the airport near one of the gates.

Officials haven't released the man's identity or any other details about the incident.

