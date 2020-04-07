Man in ICE Custody in Miami Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Mexican national had been held at the Krome Detention Center but was transferred to a local hospital on March 9 for a medical issue unrelated to COVID-19, ICE officials said.

Three weeks after being admitted to the hospital, the man started showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and tested positive for the virus, officials said.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who had direct contact with the detainee at the hospital are now self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms," ICE said in a statement.

ICE hasn't released the condition of the man or any other information on the case.