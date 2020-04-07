coronavirus

Man in ICE Custody in Miami Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 29-year-old Mexican national had been held at the Krome Detention Center but was transferred to a local hospital on March 9 for a medical issue unrelated to COVID-19, ICE officials said

A man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Three weeks after being admitted to the hospital, the man started showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and tested positive for the virus, officials said.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who had direct contact with the detainee at the hospital are now self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms," ICE said in a statement.

ICE hasn't released the condition of the man or any other information on the case.

