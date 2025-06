An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Sunday afternoon after a man was shot, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers received reports of a shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

Once officers were at the scene, they saw the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the possible suspect.