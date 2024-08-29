Crime and Courts

Man in viral courtroom reunion faces former classmate again

Arthur Booth faces his former classmate, Judge Mindy Glazer, in a courtroom again nearly 10 years after their first reunion

Arthur Booth, who went viral back in 2015 after an emotional courtroom reunion with his ex-classmate Judge Mindy Glazer, was arrested again nearly 10 years later on similar charges.

On Tuesday, Booth appeared before Judge Glazer in Miami-Dade court, who waved at him and smiled before recusing herself.

"I can't hear your case, so I'm going to get another judge to hear it," Glazer tells him. "...Hope things work out for you."

Booth is back in jail on charges similar to the ones he faced in 2015. He's accused of posing as a plumber and stealing an elderly man's gold chain off his neck.

The reunion went viral after Judge Mindy Glazer recognized Arthur Booth as her former middle school classmate. Nine years later, Booth is back in jail accused of similar charges. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

