Man in Wheelchair Killed After Being Struck While Crossing Miami Gardens Street: Police

A man who was attempting to cross a Miami Gardens street while in his wheelchair late Tuesday night died after he was struck by a vehicle.

Miami Gardens Police said the incident took place just before 11 p.m. in the 19900 block of Northwest 36th Avenue.

According to police, the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler that was going westbound. The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

No information was released on the driver's condition or if any charges will be filed.