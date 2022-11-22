Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Fled Scene in NW Miami-Dade

A man in a motorized wheelchair was critically injured after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that fled the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Footage showed the victim's damaged wheelchair on the side of the road, closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

