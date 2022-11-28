Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies

A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died.

Police haven't released his identity but family identified him as 60-year-old Oswaldo Rojas.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street.

According to police, the driver apparently had the right of way but the man in the wheelchair lost control and was side-swiped by the 18-wheeler.

The tractor-trailer left the scene but police said chances are low that the driver even realized he had hit anything.

Police said Monday that the driver of the tractor-trailer still hasn't been located.