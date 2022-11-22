Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade

A man in a motorized wheelchair was critically injured after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Footage showed the victim's damaged wheelchair on the side of the road, closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene but detectives know the vehicle they're looking for.

The driver apparently had the right of way but that the man in the wheelchair lost control and was side-swiped by the 18-wheeler.

Police said chances are low that the driver even realized he had hit anything.

The truck was described as having a white tractor and a yellow container, with the letters MSC on it.

The victim's wife was at the scene and said he had gone into surgery. She asked for the driver to return and speak with police.

"Please come forward, I'm not gonna press charges or nothing, I just want you to come forward, show your face," she said. "Be a man, be a woman."

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.