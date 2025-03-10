Fort Lauderdale

Man indicted for murder in 2024 Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed 3-year-old

Months after a 3-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale, a man has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting.

Tyler Tyrone Hollins, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult felon in the July 21, 2024 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy, authorities said.

Rylo Yancy
Family Photos
Family Photos
Rylo Yancy

Hollins had been arrested in December on charges including grand theft after he and other suspects allegedly stole a pricey BMW from the driveway of a Sunny Isles Beach home early on Thanksgiving Day.

The Broward State Attorney's Office confirmed Monday that Hollins was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in the shooting.

Yancy had been attending another child's birthday party at Riverland Park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

FBI officials said more than 20 shots were fired at people attending the party.

Fort Lauderdale Police later located and recovered both vehicles involved in the shooting, including a 2024 red Mercedes-Benz C 300 and a 2017 black Mercedes-Benz C 300.

The shooting shocked the community and the FBI later offered a $10,000 reward in the incident.

Tyler Tyrone Hollins
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Tyler Tyrone Hollins

Hollins was being held without bond on Monday, jail records showed.

Records showed Hollins had been sentenced to 12 months of community supervision in April of 2024 related to an October 2023 arrest involving carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer with violence.

But in May of 2024, he and another man were arrested after they led authorities on a high-speed cross-county chase across Miami-Dade and Broward in a stolen BMW that ended with the car crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, officials said.

