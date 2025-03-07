Man indicted in Tamarac triple murder back in court, pleads not guilty

A man charged in a horrific triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood last month that left his estranged wife, her father and a neighbor dead was back in court Friday morning.

Nathan Gingles' attorney entered a not guilty plea for him during the brief court appearance. Gingles, clad in a striped jail outfit, didn't speak during the hearing.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gingles, 43, was indicted by a Broward grand jury Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction, court records showed.

Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Family Photos Family Photos

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed David Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

Family Photos Family Photos

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Eight BSO employees have been placed on leave amid an investigation into the murders and the events leading up to it.

Nathan Gingles was booked into jail and remains held without bond. His daughter was placed in a foster shelter home but Ponzer's family is trying to get custody of her.

The charges open the possibility that prosecutors could seek the death penalty in the case.

Gingles is due back in court on May 15.