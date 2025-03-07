Tamarac

Man indicted in Tamarac triple murder back in court, pleads not guilty

Nathan Gingles' attorney entered a not guilty plea for him during the brief court appearance. Gingles, clad in a striped jail outfit, didn't speak during the hearing

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man charged in a horrific triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood last month that left his estranged wife, her father and a neighbor dead was back in court Friday morning.

Nathan Gingles' attorney entered a not guilty plea for him during the brief court appearance. Gingles, clad in a striped jail outfit, didn't speak during the hearing.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gingles, 43, was indicted by a Broward grand jury Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction, court records showed.

Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, Andrew Ferrin
Family Photos
Family Photos
Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, Andrew Ferrin

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed David Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

North Miami Beach 1 hour ago

Man and woman arrested for running illegal lotteries in North Miami Beach: Police

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

Mary Gingles and her daughter
Family Photos
Family Photos
Mary Gingles and her daughter

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Eight BSO employees have been placed on leave amid an investigation into the murders and the events leading up to it.

Nathan Gingles was booked into jail and remains held without bond. His daughter was placed in a foster shelter home but Ponzer's family is trying to get custody of her.

The charges open the possibility that prosecutors could seek the death penalty in the case.

Gingles is due back in court on May 15.

Nathan Gingles
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Nathan Gingles

This article tagged under:

Tamarac
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us