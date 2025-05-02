Man injured after boat near Lauderdale Lakes home catches on fire

A boat parked in the yard of a Lauderdale Lakes home caught on fire Thursday, sending a man to the hospital, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a boat on fire near a residence in the 3500 block of Northwest 35th Street, officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crews discovered a 20-foot vessel fully engulfed in flames near a home. The smoke was visible to crews from a distance.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire, officials said. The adjacent home was only minimally damaged.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A man was transported to the hospital for serious burn injuries.

Relatives were seen standing together and comforting each other outside the home. One relative told NBC6 the man who was burned is OK and talking.

People who live in the neighborhood watched in horror.

“It was pretty bad because the wind was so strong, I thought the other house was going to catch on fire because it was blowing towards the house,” Lindsay Charles said.

“I saw huge flames, the street was covered in black smoke, the sky basically turned grey,” Aleisha Raymond said.

Cousins Raymond and Charles live two doors down and recorded video of the boat on fire.

“My neighbor saw him and said they saw him burned up because apparently he was on the boat when it happened,” Raymond said.

Investigators said the fire burned mostly on the boat, with some of the flames reaching the house. People who live in the community are hoping for the best for their neighbor.

“Sending prayers,” Raymond said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.