Man Injured After Brawl Outside Miami Beach Pizza Place

Miami Beach Police are investigating after a brawl between several people outside a pizza restaurant left one man injured.

Officers arrived at the Mega Pizza at 865 Collins Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday where witnesses said 26-year-old Luis Carlos Herrera Quiroz was attacked by a man and was given a bloody nose.

According to a police report, Quiroz was walking along 9th Street with friends when they saw a group of five individuals standing outside the pizza shop. As Quiroz passed by, one of the male suspects became aggressive and struck him several times causing the bloody nose.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the fight broke out.

One witness said she tried to stand between the male suspect and Quiroz, but then one of the female suspects grabbed her by her hair and knocked her to the ground.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded and treated Quiroz on the scene. He was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.