Miami Beach

Man Injured After Brawl Outside Miami Beach Pizza Place

By NBC 6

Miami Beach Police are investigating after a brawl between several people outside a pizza restaurant left one man injured.

Officers arrived at the Mega Pizza at 865 Collins Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday where witnesses said 26-year-old Luis Carlos Herrera Quiroz was attacked by a man and was given a bloody nose.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to a police report, Quiroz was walking along 9th Street with friends when they saw a group of five individuals standing outside the pizza shop. As Quiroz passed by, one of the male suspects became aggressive and struck him several times causing the bloody nose.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the fight broke out.

Local

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

Halloween Oct 15

Fun Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Weekend

One witness said she tried to stand between the male suspect and Quiroz, but then one of the female suspects grabbed her by her hair and knocked her to the ground.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded and treated Quiroz on the scene. He was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Beach Policecollins avenueMega Pizza
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us