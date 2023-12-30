Man injured after dispute over family issues escalates to shooting in SW Miami-Dade: police

One person was shot and another was taken into police custody after a dispute escalated to a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene along southwest 38th Terrace around 3:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

There was reportedly a dispute between two people over family issues; however, those two individuals were not related, according to Miami-Dade police.

One man shot another man, before he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police added.

Police said the suspected shooter was apprehended, but did not provide further details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.