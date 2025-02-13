Lauderhill

Man injured after officer and deputy open fire during joint operation in Lauderhill

A second suspect remains at large.

A police officer and a deputy opened fire during a joint law enforcement operation in Lauderhill on Wednesday night, striking an armed suspect, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

As BSO and Lauderhill Police conducted a "proactive joint law-enforcement investigation" in the area, they were approached by two armed men, officials said.

An altercation took place, which was when the BSO deputy and Lauderhill Police officer opened fire, striking one of the suspects, BSO said.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. The other suspect remains at large.

Detectives recovered multiple firearms at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were under investigation.

Under standard protocol, the deputy and the officer are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

