Man Injured After Shooting In Wendy's Drive-Thru: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being shot in a Wendy's drive-thru, police said.

The North Miami Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred at the Wendy's restaurant located at 25 NE 167th Street.

The man was located at a nearby gas station and transported to Aventura Trauma Center.

The extent of the man's injuries is currently unknown.

#BREAKING: @myNMBPolice is investigating a shooting in a Wendy’s drive-thru on NE 167 Street.



Police say a man was found shot at a nearby gas station and taken to Aventura Medical Center. Others in the vehicle ran away. No suspect info at this time. #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/3etmzbA6D6 — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) November 6, 2021

Police are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.