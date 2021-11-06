shooting

Man Injured After Shooting In Wendy's Drive-Thru: Police

The shooting happened at a Wendy's drive-thru in North Miami Beach

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being shot in a Wendy's drive-thru, police said.

The North Miami Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred at the Wendy's restaurant located at 25 NE 167th Street.

The man was located at a nearby gas station and transported to Aventura Trauma Center.

The extent of the man's injuries is currently unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

