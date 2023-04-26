Man Injured by Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Near Dadeland Mall

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Dadeland Mall, according to Miami-Dade police.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene outside of a restaurant at the mall located at 7535 N. Kendall Drive.

Video posted on Twitter by @OnlyinDade shows police and fire rescue activity between the parking lot and the newer wing of the mall.

It appears that whatever took place happened outside between the parking lot and the newer wing. @MiamiDadePD and @MiamiDadeFire rescue are at the same. pic.twitter.com/QEEib6eDtT — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) April 25, 2023

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but his condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.