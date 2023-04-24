Man Injured in Drive-by Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

A man was shot in a drive-by Monday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The victim was sitting in his car on a driveway on Northwest 15th Drive near 13th Court when someone drove by and opened fire, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

"It's like nobody respects anyone, and it's like coming to a head," said one man who didn't want to be identified.

He lives near the crime scene and said his mom heard about four gunshots.

Police have not released any information about the possible shooter or motive.