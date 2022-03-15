Man Injured in Reported Shooting Near Shooters Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

At least one person was injured in a reported shooting near the Shooters Waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.
Footage showed a large police presence outside the restaurant in the 3000 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital from the scene.
No other information was immediately known.
