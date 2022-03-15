Fort Lauderdale

Man Injured in Reported Shooting Near Shooters Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6

At least one person was injured in a reported shooting near the Shooters Waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

Footage showed a large police presence outside the restaurant in the 3000 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital from the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
