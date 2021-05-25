West Little River

Man Injured in Road Rage Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

Police are looking for a vehicle after a man was shot in a road rage incident Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooter, who was in a blue Nissan, shot at the victim in a white Mercedes near the area of NW 27th Avenue and 78th Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

The victim, who was shot in the thigh, continued driving to the 9100 block of Little River Drive. Paramedics eventually took him to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

What led up to the shooting was unclear, but police did confirm it was a road rage incident. They're now searching for the blue Nissan and the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

