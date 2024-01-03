Fort Lauderdale

Man injured in road-rage shooting on Las Olas: Fort Lauderdale Police

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating a road-rage incident on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale that ended in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded and found the injured man, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the shooting was related to a road-rage incident, and it was determined the man who was shot had punched the shooter.

The shooter stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved and said the incident remains under investigation.

