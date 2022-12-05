Man Injured in Shooting at Dadeland Mall Parking Garage, 2 in Custody After Chase

A shooting in a parking garage at Dadeland Mall led to a man being hospitalized and a police chase that ended with two people in custody Monday night, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting happened in a garage near the food court at the mall around 9:30 p.m.

A witness said he saw men getting into an altercation, which eventually led to the shooting.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.

A vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene but was spotted by officers a short time later and a police chase began.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole near Southwest 147th Avenue and 216th Street, police said.

Two people were taken into custody while two others fled the scene.

One of the suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Alex Bryant, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, an arrest report said.

Police said they're still searching for the two suspects and investigating what led up to the shooting.

"This appears to be an altercation amongst four to five people that happened to occur at the commercial establishment, it has nothing to do with the mall, there was no type of criminal activity that was occurring towards the mall, there was no robbery, there was no type of shooting toward any of the patrons, it just happened to occur on the property of the mall," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

