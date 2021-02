Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a home in the Hammocks Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 13800 block of Southwest 107th Terrace.

Officials said an unknown man entered the home and shot the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately known.

