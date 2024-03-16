Man injured in shooting in Broward

A man was suffering from a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in central Broward on Saturday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to a statement by BSO, they received the report of the shooting at around 5:30 A.M. at 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

Once there, deputies found the man suffering from the gun shot wound and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the statement.

The BSO says that the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.