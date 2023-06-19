Man injured in shooting in Model City: Police

A man was hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in Model City, according to Miami Police.

The shooting began around the area of NW 7th Avenue and 54th Street and ended near NW 11th Avenue and 51st Street, police said.

One vehicle was believed to have been shooting at another vehicle, police said. Footage from Chopper 6 shows a crash between a black vehicle and a hearse.

The two men transported themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one man was treated for a gunshot wound but was alert and conscious, according to police. The other suffered a possible panic attack but was not struck.

The shooting remains under investigation.