Man Injured in Shooting on I-95 in South Florida

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 25-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

FHP currently investigating a shooting incident southbound on I-95 and Hallandale Beach Blvd. Express lanes are blocked at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/0ZDwQZ0CIi — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 15, 2020

Authorities are investigating a motive for the shooting but said it could be a possible road rage case, and said they're searching for a suspect who was in a dark-colored vehicle with a temporary tag.