South Florida

Man Injured in Shooting on I-95 in South Florida

FHP investigating after 25-year-old man victim of highway shooting in possible road rage incident

NBC 6

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 25-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating a motive for the shooting but said it could be a possible road rage case, and said they're searching for a suspect who was in a dark-colored vehicle with a temporary tag.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaFlorida Highway PatrolFHP
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us