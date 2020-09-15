Man Injured in Shooting on I-95 in South Florida

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 25-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.
Authorities are investigating a motive for the shooting but said it could be a possible road rage case, and said they're searching for a suspect who was in a dark-colored vehicle with a temporary tag.