Man intentionally sets car on fire with spouse inside in Hialeah Gardens: Police

Home doorbell cameras captured a blast in a Hialeah Gardens neighborhood in which police say a man intentionally set his car on fire with his spouse still inside.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday. Neighbors said the explosion woke them up.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I get up, and I was like, what’s happening? Because the explosion was too, too, too loud," neighbor Miguel Hernandez said. "It was not a 'pow pow' it was 'bah bah.'"

What Hernandez didn’t know at the time was that somebody was inside the passenger seat. Police said the body was burned beyond recognition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to investigators, the blast was intentional. Noel Ruiz Mestre was charged with arson and murder, accused of using a homemade explosive device to kill his spouse.

"She was a real nice person. She always says, hello, how are you, happy Christmas, happy Halloween," Hernandez said.

According to an arrest form, the couple got in the car and drove away from their home when the vehicle suddenly stopped.

There was a dispute inside the car, and the spouse tried to get out but was unable to, and they continued arguing.

Ruiz Mestre eventually got out of the car and allegedly intentionally set the explosion.

Police said he then went back home and got rid of his singed clothes, and allegedly used a knife to stab himself in the stomach before taking off.

Ruiz Mestre eventually called 911 for help with his wounds.

"The guy was a little more quiet, you know. He usually take a chair and sit in front of the house. He do nothing, I don’t know, he was really strange," Hernandez said.

The spouse wasn’t identified on the arrest form.

Ruiz Mestre is still in the hospital recovering. As soon as he recovers, he’ll go to jail and face charges of murder and arson.