Man Invades Pembroke Pines Home, Says He Needed ‘Internet and Food’ for Family: Police

Police are searching for a man they say broke into a Pembroke Pines home early Wednesday morning and allegedly demanded “internet and food” for his family.

Officials say the incident took place just after 1 a.m. at the home located near the 700 block of Southwest 190th Avenue, when the home owner said he was sleeping and heard noises inside the home.

The victim said the alleged home invader threatened him and made his demands before ransacking the home and removing several items. The victim was not hurt and the suspect was able to flee the scene.

Investigators say the suspect is a black man in his mid 20s, who was wearing dark clothing with white socks and had a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.