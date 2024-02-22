Man involved in murder of high school senior over Yeezy sneakers found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

A jury found the man accused of partaking in the murder of a high school senior over Yeezy sneakers guilty Wednesday.

George Walton, was on trial for killing Andrea Camps Lacayo back in April of 2020.

Records show that Walton met Sergio Berben and Lacayo at an abandoned house located at 12041 Southwest 271st Street. Berben and Lacayo were high school sweethearts buying sneakers and reselling them to make extra cash.

Berben told jurors he and his girlfriend were hoping to sell Walton three pairs of sneakers — from the shoe line launched with rapper Kanye West — worth about $935.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Once the three met, Walton asked to try the shoes on, and Berben responded saying he first wanted to see payment, according to an arrest report.

Around that time another man, Adrian Cosby, approached Berben's vehicle on the driver's side and allegedly shot both Berben and Camps Lacayo with a firearm.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s, Homicide Bureau, have identified and arrested George Walton, left, and Adrian Cosby, right, for the murder of Andrea Lacayo.

Although Walton was not the shooter, a jury found he was equally responsible for the killing.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

On the first day of Walton's trial, Berben told jurors that after the shots were fired, he drove off and parked on the side of a turnpike while calling for help.

Juros heard Berben’s 911 call where he told dispatch, “I really need your help… she’s not awake anymore.”

“My client is not responsible for the actions of Adrian Cosby. Just because he was there does not make him guilty of the crime," Walton’s defense attorney, Alan Greenstein, said.

Cosby, who’s still awaiting trial, is also charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery.