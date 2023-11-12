Pompano Beach

Man is shot after breaking into Pompano Beach house

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of NE 9th Avenue around 12:58 AM after reports of a shooting.

According BSO spokesperson, an adult male broke into the residence and an individual inside the home shot him.

Paramedics transported the male to a nearby hospital with injuries.

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pompano BeachBSO
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us