Man is shot after breaking into Pompano Beach house

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of NE 9th Avenue around 12:58 AM after reports of a shooting.

According BSO spokesperson, an adult male broke into the residence and an individual inside the home shot him.

Paramedics transported the male to a nearby hospital with injuries.

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.