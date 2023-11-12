Man is shot after breaking into Pompano Beach house

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of NE 9th Avenue around 12:58 AM after reports of a shooting.
According BSO spokesperson, an adult male broke into the residence and an individual inside the home shot him.
Paramedics transported the male to a nearby hospital with injuries.
BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
