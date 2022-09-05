Federal Courthouse

Man Jailed For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department

By Wayne Roustan

A 43-year-old man remains in the Broward County Jail accused of vandalizing the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Matthew Leon Chilcutt entered the building at 299 E. Broward Blvd. about 10 a.m. Monday and started trashing several courtrooms, police said.

He was arrested a short time later and charged with burglary causing damage over $1,000 and burglary of an occupied building unarmed, records show.

At his first court appearance Tuesday morning, the prosecutor noted Chilcutt was arrested a year ago for possession of fentanyl and tramadol, addictive opioid pain relievers.

Matthew Chilcutt, 43

Broward Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois set bonds totaling $15,000 but ordered him to remain in jail without bond until U.S. Marshals could take him into custody.

She also ordered Chilcutt to stay away from the federal courthouse if he is released from custody.

