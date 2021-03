A man died this weekend after police say he jumped off a hotel balcony in the Florida panhandle with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

NBC affiliate WJHG-TV reports the incident took place Sunday night in Panama City Beach at the Sunrise Beach Resort after the man jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials said the victim was in his 20s but have not released his name at this time.

Investigators did not say if he was a native of the area or a visitor in town for spring break.