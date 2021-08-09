Man Kicks Off Car Chase After Pointing Gun at Woman, Kids: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office identified a man who they say led a police chase in Pompano Beach over the weekend.

Paulin Alexis sits in jail facing charges of fleeing and eluding from law enforcement officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on law enforcement officers, resisting with violence, and felony criminal mischief.

BSO detectives said Alexis went on a chase after pointing a gun at a woman and her children at a Pompano Beach gas station early Sunday. The chase ended on Federal Highway near NE 28th Street.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Alexis remains in jail under a $1,000 bond.