Man kidnapped 6-year-old who was playing soccer in front yard: Miami-Dade Police

A man is facing charges after police said he kidnapped a 6-year-old boy as he was playing soccer in his front yard in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes, 56, is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened Saturday afternoon near the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street.

The boy had been playing soccer with his older brother in the front yard of their home but when the older brother went inside to use the restroom, the 6-year-old was approached by Martinez Reyes, who offered to play soccer with him, police said.

Martinez Reyes lured the boy away from the home by promising to buy him a toy, and the two left on foot, police said.

When the older brother realized the boy was missing, he and an adult family friend began a frantic search for him.

The 6-year-old and Martinez Reyes were eventually found more than a mile from the home, walking along the roadway hand in hand, police said.

The brother confronted Martinez Reyes, who claimed the 6-year-old was his child and started to physically struggle over the control of the boy, police said.

The boy's brother was able to get him away and into a waiting vehicle, and once the child was safe, police were called.

Officers responded and took Martinez Reyes into custody, and once it was confirmed he was a stranger to the 6-year-old, he was arrested and booked into jail.

Police said they're still seeking information about Martinez Reyes or the incident and are asking anyone with info to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.