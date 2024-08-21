Man kidnapped rideshare driver at gunpoint in Texas, forced victim to drive him to Miami: FBI

A man who kidnapped a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Texas and forced the victim to drive him to Miami is facing federal charges, authorities said.

Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez, 23, was arrested Monday on charges including kidnapping, carjacking, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, records showed.

According to a criminal complaint, FBI investigators discovered the victim had been working as a rideshare driver in the area of Arlington, Texas, the night of Aug. 16 when he picked up a passenger through a rideshare app.

The passenger, named "Alex" in the app but later determined to be Pastran Hernandez, was picked up around 10:30 p.m. and driven to a gas station that appeared to be closed, the complaint said.

Pastran Hernandez pulled out a gun, and the victim offered him whatever possessions were in the car, the complaint said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez

Pastran Hernandez told the victim he was going to tie the victim up and put the victim in the back of the vehicle, but the victim pleaded to be allowed to drive, the complaint said.

So Pastran Hernandez ordered the victim to drive toward Florida and maintain the speed limit, and the victim complied and started driving, the complaint said.

At around 11 a.m. the next day, when they were in Louisiana making their way toward Florida, Pastran Hernandez demanded the victim call the victim's children and tell them they were on a long work trip so the children wouldn't be suspicious about the victim's absence, the complaint said.

At one point Pastran Hernandez realized the victim had a unloaded gun in the car along with ammunition, and took the gun and ammunition, the complaint said.

Pastran Hernandez ordered the victim to keep driving toward Miami and by that evening, they arrived in Florida. On Sunday, Aug. 18, Pastran Hernandez ordered the victim to drive to Miami Beach.

At some point, Pastran Hernandez started to watch another potential victim and told the driver that he intended to kidnap the other victim and hold that person for a $3 million ransom, the complaint said.

Pastran Hernandez had the rideshare driver take him to a Dollar General in Hialeah to purchase supplies for the kidnapping.

Once there, the rideshare driver was able to hide in a bathroom at the store, and a short time later police arrived but Pastran Hernandez fled the store on foot, the complaint said.

A few hours later, authorities found Pastran Hernandez in Hollywood, where he tried to flee again but was detained.

He had the rideshare driver's gun in a bag that was now loaded, the complaint said.

Pastran Hernandez admitted to authorities he had ordered a rideshare in Texas and had kidnapped the victim at gunpoint and forced the victim to drive him to Florida, the complaint said.

Records showed Pastran Hernandez was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.