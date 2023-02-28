Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Shooting Near Northwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two women injured near a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood late Monday night.

Officers arrived at the scene in the Brownsville neighborhood located in the 5100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man driving with two female passengers were shot by an unknown person while in the vehicle. The crashed into a fence located one block away.

The man and one female passengers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where the man died and the woman is listed in critical condition. The identity of both victims was not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The second female victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not release any details on the person who fired into the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.