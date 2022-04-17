Man Killed, 3 Others Shot Including 2 Juveniles in Golden Glades: Police

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a deadly late night shooting at a Golden Glades residence Sunday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 15000 block of South River Drive.

Police say that when officers responded, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult male and two juveniles were shot and an adult female was grazed. The two juveniles were shot in the lower extremities.

The adult male and the juveniles were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The adult male was listed in critical condition, but later died.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are looking into whether it was a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.