Man Killed in Crash Involving SUV, Tractor-Trailer on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

An investigation was underway after a crash along a portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward County involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike west of University Drive in Miramar.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a Ford Escape SUV was parked in one of the lanes when it was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer.

The impact sent the SUV into the median where it struck a concrete wall before coming to a stop.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The SUV's passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he later died. The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, and the 38-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

An investigation continues and police have not said if any charges would be filed.